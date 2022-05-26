"An honour to welcome World Champions and Legends" - Marrok Force receives visit from Rodtang and Superbon

Marrok Force MMA welcomed ONE Champions, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superbon Banchamek to their combat facility in Bangkok on Monday.

“It's an honour to welcome World Champions and Legends to MARROK FORCE 🙏”

The picture displays a superstar line-up of young instructors and ONE fighters grinning ear-to-ear as they pose with the legends.

Standing centre-right with a cast on his left hand is Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the fighter next to him in black is Superbon Banchamek. However, standing on the far left and the only female fighter in this photo is Nat Jaroonsak's younger sister, ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak Muaythai.

The 18-year-old is one of the youngest fighters competing in ONE’s atomweight Muay Thai division. Holding the PBA Thai Championship title, 'Supergirl' has a very promising future in the promotion. She’s on a two-fight run and is known for her blistering knockout power.

The combat facility where the picture was taken is located in Suan Luang, Thailand. It's both a fitness gym and MMA club for professional fighters. According to their website, they specialize in Muay Thai, MMA, BJJ, boxing, and fitness.

It would have been such a treat and surprise for these fighters to hang out with their heroes on a regular work day.

Superbon hasn’t just been visiting Marrok Force. For the last couple of days, the Muay Thai veteran has been working the pads with boxing coach, Purya Rokhneh.

You often see videos of the 31-year-old champion training pads with trainer Buakaw for Muay Thai. So, it's equally refreshing to watch him polish his boxing skills with a world renowned specialist.

However, even with the temporary addition of the champion to the gym, the glue holding the gym together is an elite club of dedicated coaches and instructors (who are also active professional fighters) offering classes of all levels.

It's also the base camp for ONE Championship competitors such as 'T-Rex' Drex Zamboanga, Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado, the Muay Thai Super Sisters, and Denice 'The Lycan Queen' Zamboagna.

