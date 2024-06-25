ONE Championship megastar Superlek backs England for Euro 2024 success: "I hope they can make it"

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 hopes England can go all the way and claim their first European Championship at Euro 2024. England are currently at the top of Group C, sitting on four points after splitting between a win and a draw in their past two fixtures.

The Three Lions will need at least a draw to confirm their spot in the round of 16 when they take on Slovenia tomorrow in the Cologne Stadium in Germany. Though they seem to be in the driver's seat, their performances have been a far cry from their stellar run at Euro 2020, where they lost in the final to Italy on penalties.

Even Superlek, who returns to action against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28, hasn't been too impressed with what he's seen.

"I don't know for sure yet but if you're asking me who am I supporting, personally, it would be England. Although their performance is not very good right now, but yeah, I hope they can make it," Superlek told Sportskeeda MMA.

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

England kicked off their tournament in Germany with a less-than-convincing 1-0 win over Serbia courtesy of a Jude Bellingham goal in the 13th minute.

In their second group game, a thunderous 25-yard equalizer by Morten Hjulmand after 34 minutes canceled out Harry Kane's early tap-in goal. Though the Three Lions went all out in search of a winner, they barely came close to breaking the deadlock.

The English squad is in full force heading into their Slovenia tie tomorrow, with no rumored injuries. To make matters sweeter, Luke Shaw, the only natural left-back in Gareth Southgate's 26-men squad is back in training though he is unlikely to feature in the final group game.

Superlek not underestimating Kongthoranee test at ONE Friday Fights 68

Though Superlek might be forced to miss out on England's final group game, which takes place in the wee hours tomorrow in Thailand local time, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will have plenty of time to catch the Three Lions in action should they make it through the knockout stages.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete takes on Kongthoranee in a flyweight Muay Thai fixture that will be part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 68 showcase inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 28.

Ahead of his ONE Championship return, 'The Kicking Machine' said he's not taking things for granted against the in-form Thai fighter.

"I don't think it's easy as everyone is saying. First of all, it's important to keep in mind that when a Thai athlete fights a Thai athlete, they would know their style," he told Sportskeeda MMA in the same interview.

