Mei Yamaguchi describes training camp for Danielle Kelly as an "interesting challenge" that's been tougher than her usual MMA preps

Mei Yamaguchi is one of the most capable grapplers on the ONE women’s MMA roster.

However, the Japanese icon understands that her world-class grappling game will not necessarily reap similar rewards in a pure grappling match, especially against a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist like Danielle Kelly.

Ahead of her showdown with the American debutant at ONE X on Saturday, March 26, Mei Yamaguchi explained the differences between preparing for an MMA contest and a submission-only bout.

She told the South China Morning Post:

“You know, in MMA, you have to do a lot of things like striking, grappling, wrestling, and all that stuff. So I'm being like, pretty busy thinking about all the stuff and you know, trying to put all that together, and thinking about what will happen and what I need to do, it's pretty busy.”

On paper, focusing on a grappling-only tie sounds like the easier of the two. However, Mei Yamaguchi revealed that it is not as simple as some would assume.

“Grappling... it's not simple. But, you know, if I think about all the things I have to do, I can concentrate more on, like some techniques, and those are the stuff, the difference. So, it's kind of interesting. Like, it's a challenge for me, how can I concentrate on the simple stuff, you know.”

Catch SCMP's interview with Mei Yamaguchi below:

Mei Yamaguchi sharpening all aspects of her ground prowess to weather Danielle Kelly’s BJJ

Despite the slight challenges that she might endure ahead of her first submission grappling contest on the global stage, Yamaguchi is keen to see how she will fare in this contest, set for a single 12-minute round.

The Japanese martial arts veteran is also eager to stop her three-match skid in the world's largest martial arts organization. She won’t have it easy, though, as Kelly has plenty of experience fending off grapplers on the canvas.

On the flip side, the former ONE atomweight world title challenger has done the necessary homework.

She expects Kelly to come out guns blazing in an attempt to control the contest, but she will do her level best to ensure it would be a rough debut for the superstar at ONE X: Part I on Saturday, March 26.

“I'm training everywhere, trying to get all the leg lock defense. I'm asking all the legends and grapplers to get my leg and I try to escape. And that's all I do every day. It's fun.”

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Harvey Leonard