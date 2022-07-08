Meng Bo appears ripped and ready for a comeback in latest Instagram post

Chinese striker Meng Bo looks to be on the cusp of a return to the Circle sometime in the very near future. Absent since January, Meng got fans talking on Instagram after posting an image of herself in training and looking lean.

In the post, Bo said:

“Before and now 🤣But, you know, I still get abs during fight week”

Meng recently moved to the United States temporarily to train at the renowned Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico to hone her skills alongside some of the best fighters in the world. It appears that the hard work she has put in is indeed bearing fruit.

The Chinese national entered ONE Championship on a four-fight win streak. She extended that streak to seven with wins over Laura Balin, Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, and Samara Santos on her way to entering the promotion’s ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in 2021.

Considered to be one of the tournament's favorites, Meng met Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat in the quarterfinal round.

Walking into the bout with a significant reach and striking advantage, Meng put her striking on display. With just over a minute left in the round, the 26-year-old landed a wicked right that rocked Phogat.

However, with the fight looking nearly over, Phogat dug deep and was able to recover and make it out of the round.

From there, ‘The Indian Tigress’ would lean on her wrestling to control Bo, winning the next two rounds and securing the win via decision in what was considered by many to be a major upset. Phogat fought her way to the tournament final but came up short against fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex, losing via first-round armbar.

Angela Lee says Meng Bo got what she deserved in loss to Ritu Phogat

Following Meng Bo’s loss to Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, reigning atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee weighed in with her belief that Meng “got what she deserved” after trash-talking the Indian fighter ahead of their bout:

“That was an exciting fight for me,” Lee said in an interview with South China Morning Post. “I was rooting for Ritu, just because of how much crap that Meng Bo was talking leading up to this grand prix.”

Following the loss, Meng Bo admitted that she entered the bout overly confident and treated the loss as a humbling experience to take with her in future training camps and bouts. While speaking to My MMA News, Meng said:

“This whole process, especially the second and third round, I learned a lot. I learned my lesson. I know I have to improve my ground fight game. I’m very confident in myself, but maybe last time I was overconfident. So now I have to be more humble and be 100 percent prepared. Both me and my team.”

