Mikey Musumeci reveals a former ONE world champion expressed interest in a BJJ match with him

Five-time IBJJF black belt Mikey Musumeci’s grappling credentials speak for themselves.

So much so that even a three-time ONE world champion wants to test his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills inside the circle.

‘Darth Rigatoni’, who’s scheduled to face Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 2, is already gaining interest from some of the biggest names in the promotion.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 26-year-old rising star revealed the MMA fighter who issued him a challenge:

“Adriano Moraes wants to have a match with me in jiu-jitsu. He's a black belt also and he's amazing. That would be really cool.”

‘Mikinho’, of course, has all the tools to match up with Musumeci considering he’s also a black belt under Ataide Junior.

Moraes also competed in jiu-jitsu and submission grappling matches before transitioning to mixed martial arts. He even won the NAGA No-GI Pro Division Championship as a brown belt back in 2014.

Furthermore, Moraes’ legitimate BJJ skills are evident in his MMA career, as 10 of his 20 wins have come by way of slick submissions.

While the American Top Team (ATT) representative has become a more adept striker over the years, he always hunts for chokes every chance he gets.

Tough fighters like Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad, and Yuya Wakamatsu, among others, have all succumbed to the Brazilian’s overwhelming pressure and frightening squeezing power.

Mikey Musumeci, on the other hand, is known for chaining his submission attempts perfectly. His rear-naked choke finish of the legendary Mazakasu Imanari at ONE 156 this past April was simply a thing of beauty.

A Musumeci versus Moraes showdown is definitely something to consider, especially if the Evolve MMA standout wins the grappling gold strap this Friday, September 30, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Mikey Musumeci is wary of the dangers Cleber Sousa presents

While the idea of superfights is enticing for Mikey Musumeci, beating Cleber Sousa is the only thing on his mind right now.

Given their history, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ already knows what to expect against the battle-hardened Brazilian star.

He told ONE in an earlier interview:

“He’s a tough guy, just a really tough, solid guy. Like, he’s one of those guys who’s really hard to do things to. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing to him – he’s just solid and tough. And he doesn’t give up, he pushes forward, he pushes the pace, he tries to break you mentally.”

Mikey Musumeci and Sousa are locked in a stalemate at the moment, after splitting their first two grappling matches.

The American grappling ace was able to adapt after losing their first battle, and he’ll be looking to assert his mastery over Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far