ONE Championship mobile game ‘ONE Fight Arena’ set for 2024 global launch

ONE Championship's aggressive reach now extends to virtual space.

The global martial arts promotion, together with Animoca Brands and its subsidiary Notre Game, announced a partnership to create ONE Fight Arena, an NFT-powered mobile game that will feature ONE Championship’s deep roster of fighters and a vast IP library.

ONE Fight Arena, according to a statement released on ONE Championship’s website, is being developed by Notre Game and will start player testing in Q4 2023. The game’s global launch will be in Q1 2024 and will be available as a free-to-play mobile game on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The promotion announced that ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and many more of its fighters will be featured as playable characters.

Hua Fung Teh, Co-Founder and Group President of ONE, said:

“We’re thrilled to work with an industry leader in Animoca Brands to launch ONE Fight Arena, our first Web3-enhanced video game. This partnership will give us the opportunity to engage with our global fan base at a deeper level through a unique gaming experience.”

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, added:

“Our partnership with ONE to create ONE Fight Arena will enable the fans of the world’s largest martial arts organization to access a novel gaming experience with true digital ownership at its core. We look forward to assisting ONE to more closely connect with its fans in deep and meaningful ways.”

Fans interested in becoming early adopters and joining the ONE Fight Arena community on Discord can sign up via this link: https://www.onefightarena.com.

