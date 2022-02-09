“I know what it takes to defend the belt” - Angela Lee confident she can beat Stamp Fairtex to retain her world title

Despite being away from competition for nearly three years, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee says she knows exactly what it takes to return to the Circle a winner.

However that doesn’t mean she’s overconfident. The 25-year-old atomweight queen says there are still some nerves before every fight, more so now that she’s weeks away from defending her belt once again.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Angela Lee talked about what’s going through her mind ahead of one of the biggest fights of her life.

“I wouldn't say self-doubt, but I definitely have nerves. You know, I get nervous when I think about it when I'm training, when I'm preparing. And I'm constantly thinking about it, constantly trying to mentally prepare myself for what fight week is going to look like, what the night of the fight is going to look like, what stepping in the cage is going to feel like, and just trying to, you know, play all those scenarios in my mind, so that it's not going to be something foreign to me, I have done this before. Many times I've been in this position. So just keep reminding myself that I know what it takes to be the world champion, I know what it takes to defend the belt," said Lee.

Angela Lee is scheduled to square off with No. 1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the main event of ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show. The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Angela Lee knows everything is on the line

Having not fought since October of 2019, there’s undoubtedly a ton of pressure on Angela Lee’s shoulders. Nevertheless, ‘Unstoppable’ says the pressure she feels has motivated her to push herself to her limits in training camp for this matchup.

“I think there's an equal amount of pressure going into the fight for both of us. You know, she being the Grand Prix world champion, of course, she wants to capture my title, which is the atomweight world title. But, you know, this is going to be my fifth title defense. And I know there's a lot on the line. I think this is definitely my biggest fight to date, in my career. So I know how much is at stake. And that's why I'm just training so hard right now, to make sure that, you know, I give 110%.”

Angela Lee is currently at home in Hawaii, working with her family and team to get herself fight-ready for one of the biggest tests of her young career. ONE X is a little over a month away.

She knows what to expect from Stamp Fairtex, even anticipating the famous “Stamp Dance” in the walkout to the Circle.

“Well, all I can say is you're not gonna see me doing any of that [dancing] anytime soon. You know, that sort of thing. I get it and she has her own way of hyping up the crowd but yeah, I don't think I can pull it off.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew