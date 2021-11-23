Aung La Nsang shares secret on having a lasting MMA career in ONE Championship

Aung La Nsang is one of the most recognizable personalities in ONE Championship. The former two-division champion is now 36 years old and is still going strong in his MMA career. 'The Burmese Phyton' shares how he takes care of his body and manages relationships in the fight industry.

"I think professionalism, trying to get to that next level in between fights. Staying healthy, I can tell in the last three years since I moved down here in Florida, I’ve been healthier and I’ve been more adamant and more consistent with my recovery," said Nsang during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

The last time Nsang stepped inside the ONE Championship cage was against Leandro Ataides in ONE Championship: Battleground this past July. He knocked out his opponent in the first round and proved to his doubters that he is still at the top of his game.

"[I’m] Getting good treatment and good diet, nutrition and that’s made my body feel better than it did in 2016. I remember in 2016, like every fight that I would go to before my fight I would get injured, like a couple of weeks before and it hasn’t, knock on wood, but my body has felt a lot better," shares Nsang. "I don’t have lower back issues anymore and stuff like that because I’m recovering better. I’m getting acupuncture and getting massages at the right time and the conditioning coach has been really, really good for me as well."

Fighter evolution in ONE Championship

Since its inception in 2011, ONE Championship has become a home to many great fighters. Asia's premier MMA promotion has witnessed the evolution of their fight roster over the past decade and it continues to get better as the years fly by.

Being a veteran in this field, Nsang forecasts that the competition in ONE Championship will become tougher and the young fighters will become better than him in the future.

"It’s come a long way and the ceiling is still going to be very high. You got great young athletes coming up all over the promotions. I know for a fact that the skill set of the younger fighters are a lot higher than it used to be," said Nsang. "Just imagine, you have high-level wrestlers with high pedigreed boxing as well and high-level jiujitsu guys with good kickboxing. The ceiling is going to keep going up. And as younger kids go into the sport at an earlier age, you’ll see the evolution. You will see these younger guys come up and be way, way beyond us."

Edited by C. Naik