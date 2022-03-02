Watch: The insane power of ONE Championship featherweight champion Thanh Le

Thanh Le is the perfect definition of a finisher. The Vietnamese-American champion has never seen the judges' scorecards in his professional career and boasts a 100% finish rate.

He has a few flaws in his MMA game, just like everyone else. However, Le somehow always finds a way to end the fight, usually via knockout.

He's been taken down and hit by some big strikes during his appearances in the Circle. With all the missteps he's had inside the cage, Le more than makes up for them with his fight-ending power.

Le doesn't seem to mind getting hit or taken down as he knows that he has the nuclear option in his hands. The former UFC prospect likes to glide around the cage, using footwork to calmly move in and out of his opponents' range. Then, like a cat, he springs forward with either a kick or a punch that can send someone into orbit.

Watch Thanh Le's highlight reel below:

Thanh Le faces perhaps his toughest challenge to date at ONE Championship: Lights Out

On March 11, at an event aptly titled ONE: Lights Out, Thanh Le will look to shut the lights off on his toughest opponent yet. His challenger, the undefeated Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon, is a legend in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has transitioned marvelously into MMA.

Known for his revolutionary leg-lock game and insanely inventive grappling, Tonon is a near-impossible puzzle to solve on the ground.

In preparation for his specialist challenger, the champion has employed the services of another leg-lock genius, Ryan 'The Wizard' Hall. The often low-profile UFC fighter is notoriously known to be one of the most avoided fighters in MMA because no one knows how to deal with his leg-locks.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik