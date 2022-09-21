“He’s the complete package” - Joshua Pacio excited to test his skills against Jarred Brooks

Dominant ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio will finally get his hands on Jarred Brooks on December 3 at ONE 164. The American wrestling specialist has been throwing barbs at the world champion ever since his debut last year.

The rather stoic and calm Pacio has been trying his best not to fall victim to Brooks' cerebral tactics. In fact, 'The Passion' has been all praise for his challenger's skills. In an interview with ONE Championship, Joshua Pacio spoke about the world-class grappling skills of 'The Monkey God':

"At this point, yes, Jarred Brooks does appear to be the most dangerous threat to my world title reign. He’s no doubt going to be one of the biggest tests in my career. Of course, I’m excited to test my skills against him. He’s a great fighter. We all know he has that high-level wrestling, and he can strike with the best. He’s the complete package, just like me. I’m excited to see how we match up."

One of the things that makes Joshua Pacio such a great champion is his humilty and unquenchable thirst for greatness. Though he admits that Brooks is the most dangerous opponent he'll face so far, this doesn't mean he's afraid to step inside the circle with him. He merely sees 'The Monkey God' as another great obstacle he's about to overcome.

Joshua Pacio is pumped to perform in front of his people live in Manila

Not only will the world title defense against Brooks make ONE 164 special for Pacio, it is also the first time he'll perform in front of a live crowd since the pandemic. In front of his own countrymen, no less.

In another interview with ONE Championship, 'The Passion' expressed his excitement to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3:

"I’m very, very excited for this fight. I’m even more excited now that ONE Championship is coming back to the Philippines after more than two years. The energy and excitement is just different in Manila, with the thousands of Filipino fans screaming in the stadium. It really gives us extra motivation to perform at our best. I’m very proud to be a Filipino and I want to make the Filipino fans proud."

There's nothing like fighting in front of your own people - being the hometown hero defending your turf against the invading fighter. Expect a different level of passion from 'The Passion' come ONE 164.

