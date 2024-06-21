ONE Championship poised for record high revenue, to turn profitable in 2024

The year has yet to reach the midpoint, but ONE Championship is already poised for a massive end to 2024. ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told the South China Morning Post that the promotion is set for a record high in revenue this year and would reach profitability by the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Sityodtong said the promotion could reach $200 million in revenue this year, far exceeding the $140 million revenue estimate in 2023, and gain positive cash flow in the second half of 2024.

He said in the report:

"Through a combination of strong revenue growth and good cost optimization, ONE will achieve profitability and positive cash flow in the third or fourth quarter of this year. Our run rate revenues will approach US$200 million this year, representing a 50 percent increase from 2023."

The previous year marked one of the most pivotal junctures in ONE Championship history.

The promotion held its first live card in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10, which featured MMA legend Demetrious Johnson retaining the ONE flyweight MMA world title against Brazilian superstar Adriano Moraes.

ONE Championship, however, expanded further in 2024 and staged its first event in Qatar with ONE 166 while returning to Japan with ONE 165.

American business publication Forbes also valued ONE Championship as one of the most valuable sports promotions on the planet.

Forbes listed the promotion at $1.3 billion and noted it as "one of the fastest-growing companies in combat sports." It is the only combat sports promotion other than the UFC that has broken the billion-dollar mark.

ONE Championship is set to return to the United States with two live events in Denver and Atlanta

ONE Championship's quest to further expand its influence in the West will take two massive steps in the latter part of this year.

The promotion will return to Colorado with ONE 168: Denver and then hold its first live card in the United States East Coast with ONE 169: Atlanta in Georgia.

ONE 168: Denver goes down on September 6 at Ball Arena while ONE 169: Atlanta on Nov. 8 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.