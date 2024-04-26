ONE Championship among top MMA promotions in Forbes’ list of most valuable combat sports properties

ONE Championship's global influence continues to grow.

Business publication Forbes recently released a list of the most valuable sports promotions of 2024, and ONE Championship firmly resides at the fourth spot on the table. According to Forbes, the promotion is valued at $1.3 billion and earned an estimated revenue of $140 million in 2023.

Although ONE Championship started life with mixed martial arts, the promotion now has a broad portfolio that also features the best fighters in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

ONE Championship experienced rapid growth over the past few years and it perfectly executed its first on-site live event in the United States with the sold-out ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver. After holding its first show in Qatar with ONE 166 earlier this year, ONE Championship is returning to the United States with a pair of shows in Denver and Atlanta.

Three world title fights were already announced ONE 168: Denver. Xiong Jing Nan will defend the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title against ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex in one of the featured matches on September 6 at Ball Arena.

ONE 170, meanwhile, will transpire at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

ONE Championship also secured stable broadcast partnerships with Amazon Prime Video and Sky Sports, and the promotion has a reach that spans over 190 countries.

ONE Championship returns to the U.S. with crazy ONE 168: Denver card

ONE 168: Denver is shaping up as the perfect on-site return for ONE Championship to the United States. After an incredible showing with ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, the promotion is heading back to Denver with an already crazy ONE 168: Denver lineup.

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex's challenge against Xiong Jing Nan for the women's strawweight world title was one of the first two title fights announced for the Ball Arena spectacle.

The other was ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 challenging Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Since then two more super fights have been announced.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will move up several weight classes to face Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling throne.

Another fight that was announced was Liam Harrison's catchweight Muay Thai collision against fellow legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now available via Ticketmaster.