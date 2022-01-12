Watch: ONE Championship previews Saygid Izagakhmaev vs. James Nakashima

At ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters, a battle of wrestlers from different origins will explode the main card. In the ninth bout of the event, the much-hyped Saygid Izagakhmaev will make his ONE debut against former welterweight title contender James Nakashima.

This bout has the makings of an interesting clash as both have wrestling as their base martial arts. When two wrestlers collide, one of two things can happen.

First, it will become a stand-up war as both will nullify each other's grappling game. Second, it can boil down to who gets the first takedown as wrestlers aren't the most comfortable fighting off their backs.

Izagakhmaev, known for being the protege of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, will exemplify his mentor's debilitating wrestling inside the cage.

In addition to his wrestling prowess, the Dagestani has the height and reach to be dangerous in the Thai clinch. Add these two things together and he'll be a force inside the Circle.

As for Nakashima, the former national wrestling champion has a stand-up game to match his grappling expertise. Training under legendary kickboxer Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan, Nakashima has come a long way with his striking. The former PFL champion dominated Izagakhmaev's teammate Raimond Magomedaliev and UFC vet Yushin Okami with superb kickboxing.

Both fighters are gunning for the finish and it will surely be a treat to see them lock horns inside the cage.

Watch ONE's YouTube video on this match here:

Saygid Izagakhmaev makes his ONE debut against James Nakashima at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

At ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14, ONE plans to open the year with a massive bang with a card filled with heart-stopping bouts. The event will have a total of 12 bouts contested in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/C6uoLZY79i

In the third fight of the main card, Saygid Izagakhmaev will face James Nakashima in a lightweight bout.

The tried-and-tested Nakashima might be the toughest test for the debuting Izagakhmaev. The Illinois native is dangerous in both grappling and striking and the Dagestani debutant will have a tough night ahead of him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tune in on January 14 to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard