Watch: ONE Championship previews Lito Adiwang vs. Jarred Brooks

ONE Championship has recently released a video that previews the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III on November 26. The main event clash between Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks has become heated over the past few weeks. The American newcomer Brooks aims to steal Adiwang's #5 spot as well as get rid of the Filipino's trademark mullet. The ONE Championship rising star Adiwang, on his end, promises to humble the brash former UFC and Bellator fighter.

Ridiculous threats aside, this battle is a classic striker vs. grappler affair. Brooks is a former high school wrestling standout who was once number one in the US in his weight class. His utilization of highlight reel takedowns and a gritty top game have made Brooks a problem for most stand-up fighters. His close fight with former UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo proved that Brooks can sap the momentum of explosive fighters like Adiwang:

Coming to the possible threats his opponent might pose, the ultra-explosive Adiwang is confident that he can handle Brooks' grappling barrage. In the video, the Lakay Wushu standout had this to say:

"People are saying that Team Lakay has no ground game, but they need to learn and watch this next generation of Team Lakay athletes because we've been improving. In my last fight, we know that Hexigetu [Hexi] wanted to take me down and control me, or submit me on the ground, but I defended all his takedowns. We'll see if he [Brooks] can apply his wrestling on me."

Watch the entire fight preview here:

Lito Adiwang welcomes Jarred Brooks to the ONE Circle at ONE Championship: NEXTGEN IIII

On November 26th, Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks will finally collide in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III. The event will act as the third iteration of ONE's 'NEXTGEN' series, showcasing rising stars across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The co-main event will feature former ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing champ Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov vs. former Lumpinee Stadium champion Pongsiri. With the co-main and main event featuring highly explosive and exciting match-ups, ONE: NEXTGEN III has the makings of perhaps one of the best ONE Championship cards of the year.

Edited by David Andrew