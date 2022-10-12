“When do I get a victim?” - Reinier de Ridder reacts to Christian Lee vs. Kiamrian Abbasov announcement

Two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder is eager to fight inside the circle for a third time before the year ends.

‘The Dutch Knight’, who currently reigns over the middleweight and light heavyweight ranks, had an interesting way of reminding the promotion that he’s still waiting for a suitable opponent.

On Tuesday, ONE Championship officially announced the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3, slated for October 21 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The gigantic card, which will air live on US Primetime, will be headlined by a world champion vs. world champion match between the welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov and newly crowned lightweight ruler Christian Lee.

‘The Warrior’ will be seeking double-champ status by taking away Abbasov’s 185-pound gold strap.

ONE Championship’s Instagram post was flooded with comments from excited fans.

However, it was de Reinier Ridder’s retort that stood out the most.

He replied in the comments section:

“Great fights but when do I get a victim?”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Reinier de Ridder was supposed to defend his middleweight crown against Shamil Abdulaev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The fight, though, was scrapped after Abdulaev was not medically cleared.

As it stands, de Ridder is undefeated in his first 16 MMA fights, with the last seven taking place inside the circle.

It is clear that the 32-year-old grappling ace would love to keep his incredible momentum going by closing out 2022 with another huge win.

Reinier de Ridder wants to make history by conquering three divisions

Becoming a two-division world champion is quite the feat in itself, but de Ridder has made it clear that he wants more.

‘The Dutch Knight’ has already defended his 205-pound throne twice.

He blocked Abbasov’s dream of becoming a two-division champion by squeezing the life out of him with an arm-triangle choke this past February.

The Breda, Netherlands native followed that up with a comeback win over Vitaly Bigdash this past July, rallying through adversity and ending the fight with an inverted triangle.

While de Reinier Ridder is willing to defend his 225-pound world title, there are really no clear contenders for him at the moment.

Instead, the champ-champ has shifted his focus to possibly conquering a third weight class. Aside from commenting on ONE’s post, Reinier de Ridder also had some interesting replies for his fans.

He wrote:

“I'm interested in all the belts.”

‘The Dutch Knight’ even responded to a fan claiming he should fight ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

Here’s de Reinier de Ridder’s answer:

“The guy is always injured or something. The fight is @anmalykhin”.

