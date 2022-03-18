“There'll be some wrestling, some domination on the floor” – Reinier de Ridder previews grappling fight with Andre Galvao

Reinier de Ridder will compete in his first submission grappling match in ONE Championship at ONE X against Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao. This will be a brand new experience for his fans, but the ONE two-division titleholder seems quietly confident of victory.

‘The Dutch Knight’ took it upon himself to offer a preview of what to expect in his bout. During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, he said:

“So, what you should expect is a high-paced grappling match. Top grappling skill showcase and a very exciting one because I want to push the tempo. The higher the pace the better it is for me. There'll be some wrestling, some domination on the floor. And hopefully, I'll end up with my hand in the air.”

Reinier de Ridder has dominated all his MMA assignments in ONE Championship and looked for a new challenge after his victory over Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle. The champ-champ decided to set his sights on Galvao, who has not yet seen action in the organization.

Despite the short notice, Galvao agreed to test his skills against Reinier de Ridder at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza.

The pair will compete in a single 12-minute round with the goal of forcing their opponent to submit.

Reinier de Ridder is confident of victory at ONE X

Reinier de Ridder only visualizes wins whenever he prepares for a fight. Despite this being a new experience for him in ONE Championship, his mindset remains the same.

When asked if Andre Galvao could potentially be a worthy challenger for one of his MMA world titles if he wins, the 31-year-old was simply dumbfounded:

“This has never entered my mind.”

The Breda native has always been supremely confident in his grappling skills. His confidence was on full display in his latest outing against Kiamrian Abbasov, as he correctly predicted exactly when and how he would finish the match.

It’s a lot harder for 'The Dutch Knight' to make a similar prediction ahead of his match against Galvao, since they are competing in the Brazilian’s specialty.

However, he understands that he has to beat the best to be the best. To that point, Galvao has been one of the finest grapplers in the world for more than a decade, even before his upcoming opponent got into jiu-jitsu. Defeating someone of that caliber can only strengthen the Dutchman's claim of being the best fighter on the planet.

