Reinier de Ridder targets three fiery fights in 2022 – after he's done choking out a BJJ legend

Reinier de Ridder wants to test himself against every athlete who's willing in 2022 – be it in MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing or grappling.

Unfortunately, there just isn't enough time for him to check all the boxes on his to-do list. With that in mind, the Combat Brothers standout has ultimately narrowed his target down to four more appearances at the Singapore-based promotion before the turn of the year.

One has already been confirmed – Reinier de Ridder’s submission grappling contest against Andre Galvao at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

In an interview with SCMP MMA's Tom Taylor, the two-division champion revealed his grand plans, which could see him close out the year as the most dominant athlete on the roster.

“So, choke out Galvao, that's one. Then finish Bigdash, maybe Malykhin and Bhullar, and then that's a wrap.”

Catch the full interview below:

‘The Dutch Knight’ has always made it a point to remind everyone that his mission in ONE is not just about picking up world titles. Instead, the Breda native is out to prove why he is the best at what he does.

In three weeks, he'll have another opportunity to do so when he squares off against Galvao. Reinier de Ridder’s match versus the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will be contested in a single 15-minute round. The weight class for their submission grappling contest is yet to be revealed.

Three things that prove Reinier de Ridder is truly one of a kind

The 31-year-old double world champion has arrogance, a broad skillset and limitless confidence. These characteristics represent the three main pillars that make him such an entertaining fighter.

In interviews, the Dutchman never seems pressured and often predicts how he'll carve a path to victory against some of the toughest opponents on the global stage. Then on fight night, he validates his claims with electrifying performances – as seen in his most recent outing against Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle.

Reinier de Ridder won't be happy until he's taken everyone out. He has suggested taking on Alain Ngalani, Vitaly Bigdash and challenging heavyweight hitters Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar on the same night.

His 15-0 record is proof that he can walk the talk. 'The Dutch Knight' is a genuine star and a true martial artist. Given the form he is in, no one should ever doubt his abilities to leave the Circle with his hand raised as the victor.

