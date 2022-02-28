Reinier de Ridder wants Muay Thai fight with Alain Ngalani

When it comes to gameness, you'd be hard-pressed to find a fighter more up for a scrap right now than ONE Championship star Reinier de Ridder.

The Dutchman boasts an undefeated 15-0 record. Fresh from successfully defending his ONE middleweight title against Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle, the 31-year-old says that he'll be back in action to face Andre Galvao in a grappling match at ONE: X in three weeks.

The double champion is keen to stay as active as possible. Having hailed the grappling talent coming through at his Combat Brothers Gym in the Netherlands, the Breda-born fighter also welcomed a striking bout against Hong Kong's Alain Ngalani.

Speaking to ONE, Reinier de Ridder said:

"Definitely we have a lot of up-and-coming killers at Combat Brothers that you'll be hearing a lot about in the next couple of years. But if you guys want me to show off my kickboxing skills I'm down for that as well. Put me and Ngalani in a Muay Thai fight!"

A clash with Ngalani would certainly be a fascinating spectacle. The promotion has shown a willingness to mix disciplines in recent years and is currently promoting a mixed rules superfight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: X.

Ngalani is currently competing in the heavyweight division in MMA and is a four-time world champion in Muay Thai. The Cameroon-born star has 727k followers on Instagram and is world-famous for his incredible physique.

In the lead up to the Abbasov fight, 'The Dutch Knight' talked of a masterplan for 2022 that, if followed, would make him "the king of ONE." It appears that competing for multiple belts and in multiple disciplines is how he plans to do it.

Reinier de Ridder praises Kiamrian Abbasov

Reinier de Ridder has supreme confidence in his ability and describes himself as the "best fighter on the planet." However, he's also humble and respectful of his opponents and recently praised Abbasov for his performance.

"I have a lot of belief in myself and I'm happy to show it every time. But he was good though man. He was very defensively sound. He was a bit passive on the ground but it was very hard to finish him. But I'm very happy with the performance."

As well as Galvao and Ngalani, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt says he's keen to fight both Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malakhin at heavyweight. He also left the door open to fighting Vitaly Bigdash at light heavyweight, but suggested the Russian focus on making weight before he starts talking trash.

