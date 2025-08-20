ONE Championship releases six fighters, including former champ Smilla Sundell

ONE Championship officially parted ways with six fighters from its roster.Among the biggest names released was former women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.The 20-year-old phenom, who became the promotion’s youngest world champion at 17, relinquished her belt on the scales last year after failing weight and hydration against Natalia Diachkova.Sundell still won the fight that proceeded at catchweight, but it turned out to be her last match in ONE.Per Bangkok Post’s Nick Atkin, the Swedish star can no longer compete in ONE’s heaviest women’s weight class, which led to her being released.In a statement, ONE Championship said:“The promotion wishes her the best in her future endeavours, and continued success. Should ONE open a flyweight Muay Thai and/or kickboxing division in the future, it would be keen to welcome Sundell back.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong was another high-profile exit.‘Killer Kid’ holds several notable wins in ONE, including victories over interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri and featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai.However, the 33-year-old has gone 1-4 in his last five bouts, capped off by a devastating knockout loss to Nico Carrillo in April.Other fighters let go by ONE ChampionshipFormer ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Alex Roberts also got the boot after his 0-2 slate. The Australian suffered stoppage losses against two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia and Beybulat Isaev, respectively.It was the same case for Roberts’ fellow Australian, Celest Hansen. The 31-year-old fan favorite dropped four of her last five outings.The promotion also bid farewell to Shamil Adukhov of Russia after his knockout losses to Aliff Sor Dechapan and Ellis Badr Barboza.Lastly, former bantamweight MMA world title challenger ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il is also no longer part of the organization. ONE elected to waive its matching rights after the South Korean’s contract expired.With the best of the best competing for spots in ONE’s talented martial arts roster, the promotion elected to release underperforming fighters to allow them to gain experience elsewhere.However, the promotion stated they are open to bringing these athletes back if they gain quality wins and momentum in other organizations.