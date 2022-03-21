Ritu Phogat, fans react as Angela Lee braves grueling 17-hour flight with her baby to reach Singapore for ONE X

It took nearly an entire day, but Angela Lee is fully relaxed despite having to go through a more-than 17 hour flight to Singapore for ONE X, with baby Ava Marie and husband Bruno Pucci in tow.

In a recent Instagram post, Lee shared that she and her family had arrived in the Lion City in time for fight week, just days before her main event clash with Stamp Fairtex at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase.

While it can be daunting to travel with an infant, ‘Unstoppable’ said that her daughter was such an angel during the flight.

In the comments section, fans gave Angela Lee a warm welcome, led by fellow atomweight and Evolve MMA teammate Ritu Phogat.

Phogat said:

“Welcome champ❤️”

Fans are not only excited to see the ONE women’s atomweight champion back, but also praised Ava’s behavior during the flight. One fan said:

“😍😍😍👏👏👏 yaaay Ava!!! Worlds best traveler!!! Now let’s go mama!!! AND STILL 🔥🔥🔥”

Another commenter said Ava probably knows what’s happening so she gave her mom a break. The second fan said:

“Yayyy! Great job Ava!! I think she knows it’s fight week for mama!! Can’t wait to watch you Angela!! #ANDSTILL”

Angela Lee catches up on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition during the flight

Angela Lee has been busy preparing for her fight against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on March 26 and hasn’t had much time for anything else. However, with a long-haul flight heading to Singapore, she had a chance to catch The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition on the way to Asia.

On her Instagram stories, she shared that she finally had enough time to watch the award-winning series, with the show being available via Singapore Airlines in-flight entertainment.

Screen capture from Angela Lee's Instagram stories. [@angelaleemma on Instagram]

Lee was a special guest athlete on the ground-breaking show that became one of the most-watched programs on Netflix when it debuted on the streaming platform earlier this year. In her time on the series, Lee oversaw a physical team challenge. She was pregnant at the time.

Now that she’s caught up with The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, it’s her turn to be right in the middle of the action on March 26.

