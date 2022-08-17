“That’s the most important skill” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon says adaptability is key to his fighting style

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for his return to the circle for the second round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on August 26. The flyweight world champion will meet Savvas Michael in a semifinal match-up as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 lineup.

As the reigning division world champion and holder of a 10-0 record in ONE Muay Thai competition, ‘The Iron Man’ has nothing left to prove. However, when the opportunity to take part in the World Grand Prix presented itself, Rodtang jumped at the chance to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport of Muay Thai.

The World Grand Prix will most certainly be a fresh challenge for the 25-year-old. Speaking to ONE ahead of his semifinal scrap, Rodtang Jitmuangnon talked about the importance of adapting in each fight to keep one's opponent guessing:

“Handling your opponent properly is crucial. That’s the most important skill. As you fight, you should know how you must adapt. If you keep using the same style, anyone can handle you. You need to be a chameleon in order to beat your opponent.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon leveled up in his first-round bout with Jacob Smith at ONE 157

In his first-round bout with Jacob Smith at ONE 157, Rodtang Jitmuangnon showed us a different facet of his fighting ability. Known for being intense and highly aggressive in his previous outings, 'The Iron Man' was far more measured in his approach against Smith. Rather than bum-rushing his opponent, Rodtang put on a calculated performance, confirming that he is still evolving as a fighter.

Some may argue that Rodtang taking a more tactical approach to his fights could affect the quality of the bouts. However, if his bout with Jacob Smith proved anything, it’s that Rodtang is a pleasure to watch no matter what.

Throughout the showdown, ‘The Iron Man’ delivered an absolutely masterful performance, counter-striking beautifully and landing brutal elbows that left the newcomer a bloody mess.

Could he have rushed in and overwhelmed Smith right out of the gate? Probably, but Rodtang showed a new level to his already spectacular game. He adapted to the situation and the results were undeniably glorious.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew