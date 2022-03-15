Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex complete open workout at Fairtex Training Center ahead of ONE X

Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently trained with each other at an open workout ahead of their respective March 26 fights.

Hosted at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, the two Thai-born fighters, who were once in a relationship, spent some time training together ahead of ONE X.

Stamp Fairtex was the 2021 Women's Atomweight Grand Prix champion. She defeated standout wrestler Ritu Phogat via armbar submission. Prior to that, Stamp was a dual-sport champion, holding ONE titles in Muay Thai and Kickboxing.

At ONE X she will be facing reigning ONE MMA women's atomweight champion Angela Lee. While at the workout, Stamp shared her thoughts on the title fight with The Nation Thailand.

"I hope to win even though it will be tough. I believe Angela Lee, who gave birth last year, might not be 100 per cent ready, even if she trained hard. [I] admit there is pressure from many people who are hoping I win, so I must train hard to get the title from Angela Lee. If I win, my next goal is to compete for Muay Thai and kickboxing titles."

Also featured at ONE X will be a mixed-rules contest between ONE Muay Thai champion Rodtang and all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

Check out images of Stamp and Rodtang training at the open workout below:

Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee grace Tatler Magazine cover

Before the two champions share the ONE Circle, Lee and Stamp shared a magazine cover with each other, with Singapore's Tatler Magazine recently featuring the pair.

Stamp was very excited when seeing the cover posted, saying:

"This is the first time that I'm on the cover of magazine, and It was so COOL! Thank you @yodchatri @tatlersingapore "

The defending champion, Lee, told Tatler:

“I am the champion of this division—and I have been since 2016. I know what it takes to capture the belt and I have defended it multiple times so this is no different... I have goals that I would like to accomplish in the sport and now that I am a mum, I have so much more to fight for. My daughter is an even bigger motivation for me, as I want to be a good example to her and be someone she can look up to and be proud of."

Grand Prix victor Stamp Fairtex and atomweight champion Angela Lee will meet at ONE X at the top of a blockbuster card. Tune in on March 26 to watch the action unfold.

