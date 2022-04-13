"I study from their fights" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon on which MMA fighters impress him the most

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a fan of MMA. Having spent his career in hundreds of fights in Muay Thai, he met Demetrious Johnson at ONE X in a custom-rules contest that gave him his first taste of mixed martial arts.

Since then, 'The Iron Man' has said he would like to take more fights in MMA and continues to learn the discipline. He stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"I have to admit that I'm still learning the basics. It would take me a year to master MMA. But I will keep progressing and never stop learning. I will train MMA while working on Muay Thai. I will never give up on MMA."

Against 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson, the Muay Thai champion showed impressive skills during the mixed martial arts round. He fought with an adjusted stance to block takedowns more effectively and even defended submission attempts admirably.

Recently, 'The Iron Man' even said he would fight his Muay Thai rival Jonathan Haggerty in an MMA contest.

As for the MMA talent in ONE Championship that he looks up to, Rodtang told Sportskeeda:

"I admire Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen and Reinier de Ridder. I study from their fights and try to apply to my game. They all are good fighters."

That's an excellent list of fighters, all of whom have been champions in two divisions.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty 3?

ONE's Muay Thai flyweight champion Rodtang and English striker Jonathan Haggerty have a history together. They have met twice with a ONE Championship title on the line.

The Thai fighter won both of these Muay Thai bouts. Now, Haggerty has been able to put himself in contention once again with an impressive win streak. He has cleared out much of the division, which leaves him as potentially the next contender.

To add to this, both fighters say that they're interested in a third match. In an interview with ONE Championship in February ahead of his victory over Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, Haggerty said:

"I'm not in a rush. Once I beat Mongkolpetch, hopefully, I can get Rodtang again.”

After watching his rival's impressive win against Mongkolpetch, 'The Iron Man' had this to say:

"In that fight, I clearly saw a continuing improvement from Haggerty... Of course, as I see his improvement I even [have] hunger to rematch with him again."

Both previous matches between the two Muay Thai strikers were electric. A third bout would excite fans across the world.

