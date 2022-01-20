"It'd be a different fight altogether" - Aung La Nsang stays ready for possible Reinier de Ridder rematch

Aung La Nsang has come a long way since his two consecutive defeats against Reinier de Ridder.

In possibly the most devastating two-match skid in ONE Championship history, 'The Burmese Python' had his three-year middleweight title reign ended at the hands of the 'The Dutch Knight' via rear-naked choke. He then followed it up by dropping the light heavyweight strap to the same man just six months later.

Dövüş Dünyası @Dovus_Dunyasi ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix'in ana maçında Reinier de Ridder, Aung La Nsang'ı ilk rauntta rear naked choke ile pes ettirerek yeni ONE orta siklet şampiyonu oldu.

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix'in ana maçında Reinier de Ridder, Aung La Nsang'ı ilk rauntta rear naked choke ile pes ettirerek yeni ONE orta siklet şampiyonu oldu.https://t.co/cCbWXS3oot

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 36-year-old Nsang explained why he is now more excited than ever for a shot at ONE Championship title redemption.

"I've been working a lot on my weaknesses and it'd be a different fight altogether. Stylistically, he's a bad matchup for me, but I am working on my deficiencies and my weaknesses."

Nsang also said he is watching de Ridder closely in case the Dutchman's next middleweight title challenger, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov, may be pulled out due to COVID-19 protocols or other reasons.

"[I have to] stay ready and just focus on being a better version of myself."

Catch Aung La Nsang's interview with SCMP below:

However, Nsang has more pressing concerns apart from a hypothetical last-minute match.

The Burmese star is currently scheduled to fight rival Vitaly Bigdash in a highly anticipated trilogy fight sometime next month. The clash could go down at ONE: Full Circle on February 25.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @AungLANsang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Three years ago today, Aung La N Sang defeated Vitaly Bigdash to become Myanmar's first World Champion! Three years ago today, Aung La N Sang defeated Vitaly Bigdash to become Myanmar's first World Champion! 🇲🇲 @AungLANsang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/MlyZWAJ3Nr

Still, Nsang is not confining his focus on one fight or fighter. This is partly due to the uncertainties brought on by health protocols. It's also partly because he wants to be ready for anyone to prove he is "one of the best middleweights in the world."

Reinier de Ridder finally gets one callout come true with Kiamrian Abbasov middleweight title fight

Like Aung La Nsang, Reinier de Ridder is not one to shy away from any challenge from anyone.

A month ago, the undefeated Dutchman called out a slew of fighters across the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. That was just to ensure he would have one fight set in stone in the near future.

He's now had his wish granted. The Dutch fighter is expected to defend his middleweight title against Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle on February 25.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Harvey Leonard