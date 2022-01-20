"No other better time than next month" - Aung La Nsang sounds off on long-awaited Vitaly Bigdash trilogy fight

Aung La Nsang recently gave his thoughts on his upcoming third fight with rival Vitaly Bigdash next month. The trilogy clash could go down at ONE: Full Circle on February 25.

Like many other MMA fans, the former two-division champion is tired of waiting. He is more than ready to possibly write the final chapter in a trilogy nearly five years in the making.

Nsang explained to the South China Morning Post why the trilogy opportunity is now ripe for the taking.

"It's perfect timing. He's coming off a win. I'm coming off a win. [There's] no other better time than next month."

Nsang and Bigdash have been trying to set the trilogy match in stone since April 2020. For one reason or another, the fight just kept getting canceled. After the first scrapping in 2020, the bout was delayed again exactly a year later in April 2021.

Now that the fight is finally back somewhere on the ONE Championship February schedule, the 36-year-old Nsang is rightfully fired up to once again gain an edge over his 37-year-old foe.

"I'm excited. We've been wanting to get the trilogy match going on for a few years now."

After ending a three-year hiatus by earning a submission win over Rong Fan last December, Bigdash immediately called out Nsang as his next opponent. "The Burmese Python" quickly responded and told ONE Championship to finally make the fight happen.

The pair's careers have been intertwined ever since Bigdash beat Nsang for the first time in ONE Championship back in January 2017.

That's because in the June rematch that same year, Nsang exacted revenge and became Myanmar's first world champion. In winning the middleweight title, he also handed Bigdash his first career loss.

Aung La Nsang keeps options open after ONE Championship fight cancelations

Aung La Nsang is not confining his whole game plan to just Bigdash. He is aware that during a pandemic, protocol-related cancelations may come from anywhere at any time.

In his interview with SCMP, the Burmese sports hero said that this unique health situation falls perfectly in line with the message he wants to send across the middleweight division.

"With COVID, anything can happen. I'm not gonna put my heart into just Vitaly. Somebody could fall out. Vitaly could fall out. I wanna prove that I'm one of the best middleweights in the world, so it doesn't really matter for me whom I fight against."

While Aung La Nsang is open to anyone, fans will certainly be looking forward to a third outing with Bigdash.

