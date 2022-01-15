"I will definitely get the belt next time" - ONE Championship's Ayaka Miura vows to bounce back after Heavy Hitters loss

The ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters main event between Xiong Jing Nan and Ayaka Miura brought little to no surprises.

Picked by many fans and fighters to retain the ONE women's strawweight title, Xiong dominated Miura to earn a unanimous decision win for a record-setting sixth title defense.

However, the Japanese challenger vowed to bounce back and defy expectations when her shot comes again. Taking to her Instagram, Miura said:

"I have no regrets about what I have practiced up to this point. I've been working as hard as I can. I will definitely get the belt next time."

Miura's submission finish prediction did not come to fruition last Friday night after Xiong expertly denied practically every single takedown attempt by 'Zombie'.

Five rounds of great ground defense by the defending champion were more than enough for the judges to rule the fight in her favor and boost her record to 17-2.

Despite falling short, Miura nonetheless took the defeat in stride and thanked everyone who helped her get to that point:

"Thank you to all the people who came to practice with us after the match was set. Especially in the past year, I have been able to make it this far with the support of many friends. I could not have made it this far by myself."

Although she has lost two of her last three fights, Miura declares her journey is far from over in MMA:

"The Zombie will rise again."

Ayaka Miura rematch not yet likely as Xiong Jing Nan eyes ONE Championship atomweight gold

Ayaka Miura will likely have to wait a while to get her rematch since Xiong Jing Nan has now cleaned out the ONE Championship strawweight contender pool.

The Chinese fighter is now setting her sights on the atomweight division, currently ruled by ONE Championship star Angela Lee.

However, Lee is likewise preoccupied with other challengers. For the first time in more than two years, the 'Unstoppable' one is putting her atomweight title on the line against Stamp Fairtex in the star-studded ONE X card.

Xiong still has a big score to settle with the atomweight champ. She suffered her first defeat in seven years at the hands of Lee before she went on maternity leave in 2019.

Edited by Aziel Karthak