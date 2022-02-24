"That’s my life goal now" - ONE Championship's Vitaly Bigdash aims to be a two-division world champion 

ONE Championship's Vitaly Bigdash is gearing up for a highly anticipated trilogy match against longtime foe Aung La N Sang at ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25.

The fight has been five years in the making, and both warriors have obviously focused on other goals during the time where their third match failed to materialize.

Aung La N Sang has since rebounded from a demoralizing loss of his two world titles. Meanwhile, Bigdash successfully returned to the Circle from an injury-plagued three-year hiatus last December, with a third-round submission win over Rong Fan.

Speaking of two world titles, that is exactly what the 37-year-old Bigdash is looking for this year after his trilogy with the Burmese fighter is in the books. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he revealed his goals for the year and beyond:

"Becoming a champion in two weight classes – that’s my life goal now. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, let's move up a notch and if I’m meant to win it, then that's the way it's going to be."

Currently, Bigdash is fighting in the middleweight division, where he famously won the world title in his debut in ONE Championship. He has also previously competed at light heavyweight away from ONE.

Right now, Reinier de Ridder holds both titles that Bigdash is aiming for. The Russian brawler will closely watch de Ridder's main event showdown against welterweight champ Kiamrian Abbasov, especially if he wins the trilogy fight against Aung La N Sang.

Whether or not he wins on Friday, Bigdash told ONE Championship that he will take a short break before ramping up his work schedule for the second half of 2022:

"I want to come back in June because I want to be very active this year and fight five or six times. So, ideally, I’d take a short break and then go back to my training camp to prepare for the fight and help other guys to get ready for theirs."

ONE Championship's Vitaly Bigdash and Aung La N Sang have been working on their game

It is safe to assume that Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash have gained a lot of wisdom over the five years that have passed since their last fight.

The 36-year-old Aung La N Sang admitted in a recent interview with ONE Championship that he "didn't know how to fight much" before but has now refined his skills after hitting a rough patch.

Meanwhile, Bigdash says that he has been working on all facets of his game:

“I work in all aspects of my combat. Where it's better, I can’t really tell right now, we’ll see in the fight. But I was working on my striking, on my wrestling, and my grappling as well as others."

Tune in to ONE: Full Circle to see which warrior will end the trilogy in their favor.

