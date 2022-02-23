"There was no break for me in the training" - Sharp Vitaly Bigdash promises stark improvements in Aung La N Sang trilogy fight

Injuries have slowed down Vitaly Bigdash’s career over the past five years, but his latest victory suggests that he is finally over the hump.

The Russian warrior quashed any doubts regarding his abilities as he stopped Fan Rong in the third round of their December 2021 clash at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

In a recent interview, Bigdash revealed that despite the injuries, he kept working on his skills outside the cage:

“All this time, I was active. Maybe not in the fight, but in my training. There was no break for me in the training and I was always working hard on all my functionals and my technique as well. So I was always active on my training,” said Bigdash.

Vitaly Bigdash has now strung together a couple of wins in the Circle following the first two losses of his professional MMA career. He says that he worked to get better in all aspects, as he believes every fight is always different.

According to Bigdash:

“I work in all aspects of my combat. Where its better, I can’t really tell right now, we’ll see in the fight. But I was working on my striking, on my wrestling, and my grappling as well as others. One proverb in Russian boxing clubs, we say that ‘if you fight the fighter a second time, you will fight another stylistic guy.’”

Vitaly Bigdash and Aung La N Sang agree that their improvements will lead to a different fight

Historically, Vitaly Bigdash looks to be the more well-rounded fighter, but Aung La N Sang has shown that he may have a slight edge in striking.

However, Bigdash believes that they cannot be boxed in as a particular type of fighter. While he recognizes that they have their own strengths, he also knows that they both work to improve on their weaknesses.

“Technically, we are way different. But in the general, if you think about it, we are both just fighters of MMA. We do the same thing – we strike, we punch, we grapple, and so on. But I feel like we are different, technical-wise.”

Aung La N Sang agreed with his rival’s statement and promised an incredible fight on February 25.

“We’re totally different fighters, and I guarantee you that both of us have improved and we’ve gotten more experience not just in the cage but in life as well. This is going to be a totally different fight, for sure,” said N Sang.

The trilogy will see its end at ONE: Full Circle this Friday.

Edited by David Andrew