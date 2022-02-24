Watch: How Vitaly Bigdash won the ONE Championship belt in one of the greatest fights in MMA history

Vitaly Bigdash won the ONE middleweight belt on his ONE Championship debut. As far as debuts go, that's as ideal and perfect as anyone could possibly hope for. How we won his debut, however, is an entirely different story.

Bigdash, who is fighting this February 25 at ONE: Full Circle, fought then-champion Igor Svirid in a fight considered one of the best in ONE Championship history. Seriously, the back-and-forth brawl had more drama and thrills than a Rocky Balboa movie.

The fight lasted just under six minutes but had five knockdowns. That alone makes it a rarity in the sport. Bigdash himself went in and out of consciousness at least twice and had to fend off an unrelenting blitz by Svirid.

This brief but wildly furious slugfest ended as violently as it started. Bigdash had to rally back after almost getting KO'd four times to land a swift knee followed by a right hand to Svirid's jaw. It was undoubtedly one of the greatest comebacks and one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

Watch the entire title fight in the video below:

Vitaly Bigdash returns to fight at ONE Championship: Full Circle

At ONE Championship: Full Circle, we see former champ Vitaly Bigdash return in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight against rival Aung La N Sang. After several delays in the past, Bigdash will finally settle the score with 'The Burmese Python'. The two have exchanged titles in the past, tying their series at 1-1.

With both former champions looking to return to title contention, this rubber match is much needed for us to have a clear vision of the division's future. Bigdash may have to muster all his courage once again to fend off the aggressive onslaught of the mighty Aung La. Their rivalry is one of the best in the company's history and having them lock horns once again will surely be a treat for fans.

Tune in on February 25 to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim