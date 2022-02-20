"People are gonna say what they’re gonna say regardless" - ONE Championship's Gordon Ryan admits GSP haters fueled his desire to talk trash

Gordon Ryan of ONE Championship has explained how a Georges St-Pierre clip led to his outspokenness.

The ONE Championship star is famous for letting his thoughts be known on any matter in and out of the Circle. He doesn't back away from anybody either.

From interesting ideas to stinging trash talk, the grappling juggernaut has always attracted attention for his words and actions. On Lex Fridman's podcast, Ryan revealed why he has not held back on making his thoughts and feelings public:

"The reason I actually started talking s**t was actually, indirectly, because of Georges [St-Pierre]. So I’m scrolling through Georges’ feed one day and he posted a clip of him beating someone. And I look at the comments, with this in mind: Georges is the nicest person of all time. [There are] 10,000 comments and like 9,900 are just people calling him, like, ‘all you do is lay and pray you p***y, you suck, you can’t finish anybody.’ And I’m looking at this, and I’m like, people are gonna say what they’re gonna say regardless. They’re gonna talk s**t regardless, so you may as well just say what you want and be yourself."

Asked whether or not he intentionally tries to go overboard with his verbal jabs, the 26-year-old Ryan said that he also has a careful plan for that:

"I basically play it per person. I basically fire back, but like, one step above what they do. It's always plus one. I usually go hard, like they fire a bullet and I drop a nuke. Then after that initial shot, we go back and forth and I just keep one-upping them. It's just like a fun thing that keeps me occupied, because most of them that talk s**t, they just like to say something that is factually incorrect. So then I just argue with actual statistics. It's just like 'you suck,' or 'you're not gonna beat this person' and I'm like 'I already submitted that guy.' It riles them up and it's just a fun thing for me."

Watch the rest of his interview here:

ONE Championship awaits Gordon Ryan's first promotional match

Since signing with ONE Championship back in March 2021, Gordon Ryan has not had an official match due to complications with gastroparesis, a stomach condition that causes slow food digestion.

Ryan has momentarily retired from active competition. However, he is currently set for an ADCC return with a highly-anticipated match against Andre Galvao.

ONE has teased that same fight on Instagram. The promotion asked fans whether they wanted to see an MMA or grappling bout between the two heated rivals.

Regardless of who steps up to fight Ryan in his first match in ONE Championship, it will certainly involve nothing but the best grappling action.

