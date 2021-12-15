ONE Championship: Mark Sangiao sees Joshua Pacio having the edge over Jarred Brooks

Mark Sangiao saw Jarred Brooks in action for the first time in ONE Championship at the recently concluded ONE: Winter Warriors. Brooks was able to beat Lito Adiwang via submission on the night.

'The Monkey God' called out reigning champion Joshua Pacio in his post-fight interview. Pacio is the longest reigning champion in ONE at the moment, despite being just 25 years old.

Sangiao saw first-hand how Jarred Brooks moved inside the ONE Championship cage and he sees Pacio having the upper hand if the two fighters collide in the future. He was quick to issue a warning to Brooks, telling him not to underestimate Pacio based on his innocent-looking demeanor.

"Of course, Joshua is the champion here meaning he is the best. If you look at Joshua, he doesn’t look harmful but if you let him fight, you will be amazed at what he can do," said Sangiao in an interview with Sportskeeda. "He is very deceitful if you just look at him."

Pacio currently owns a professional record of 19-3 and his victories are divided into seven knockouts, nine submissions and three decisions. 'The Passion' is already a veteran inside the ONE Championship cage, winning 11 of his 14 bouts.

On the other hand, Brooks rose to #3 in the ONE Championship strawweight division behind Yosuke Saruta and Bokang Masuyane after his impressive debut. The 28-year-old fighter has competed in the UFC and Bellator and holds a professional MMA record of 17-2.

Sangiao admits that Brooks is going to be a tough customer inside the MMA cage and good preparation is needed for Pacio to overcome their possible future bout.

'We also had to prepare for Jarred and we've seen a few of his weaknesses. He has two strong points, his strength and takedowns," said Sangiao.

Owning the #3 ranking, Brooks looks poised to have another fight before taking a title shot. He is most likely to face Saruta next, who went into a trilogy battle with Pacio.

Pacio's dedication is the reason behind his dominant reign as the ONE Championship strawweight champion

Joshua Pacio lives up to his ring name as 'The Passion' as his Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao witnessed. The strawweight champion is never content with his achievements and is always willing to add something to his game.

Sangiao believes the 25-year-old fighter still has the best days of his young MMA career in ONE Championship still ahead of him.

According to Sangiao:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Joshua is the type of person that even after his fights, gets back to the gym and trains. He is always willing and eager to learn even if he is already a champion. Expect a better and much improved Joshua in his upcoming fights."

Edited by David Andrew