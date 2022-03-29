Senzo Ikeda and Shoko Sato test positive for COVID-19 upon return to Japan 

Just days after fighting at ONE X, Senzo Ikeda and Shoko Sato tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to their home country of Japan.

The two fighters posted about the development on their Twitter accounts on Monday. They assured their supporters that they’re physically fine and that there’s nothing to worry about.

Both fighters are under hotel quarantine in Narita and will only be allowed to leave once they yield a negative result after a week.

Ikeda wrote that the only problem he had while in his first day of quarantine was trouble sleeping.

“I tested positive for Corona at the Japanese airport. My body is fine! I’m living in isolation at a hotel in Narita until I get a negative result for a week. I’m hungry and I can’t sleep at all. It’s okay if I’m only hungry.”

Shoko Sato, meanwhile, is in the same predicament as Ikeda. The 34-year-old bantamweight gave a more detailed account of what happened when they were waiting for their Antigen test results at the airport.

“The test result came out positive. From here on out, it seems that I will be isolating in a hotel for seven days. My physical condition is at its usual self. Do I have a fever? What’s the oxygen density in my blood? They’re at normal levels and I don’t feel any discomfort at all.”

A seemingly distressed Sato continued while awaiting the results:

“Senzo-san and I are the only ones not called for the results of the Antigen test. I’m afraid whether or not we’ll be called. It seems that we’ll get a re-examination that will take around 30 minutes. I feel despair and hopelessness.”

Shoko Sato, Ikeda got mixed results at ONE X

Shoko Sato and Senzo Ikeda fared differently in their fights at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show. The event went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium this past weekend.

Ikeda scored a second-round stoppage win over fellow Japanese fighter Ryuto Sawada in the first fight of the event. Sato, meanwhile, fell to No.3 contender Stephen Loman via unanimous decision.

Ikeda was dominant in his win over Sawada, teeing off on his opponent with vicious knee strikes. They prompted referee Mohamad Sulaiman to stop the contest 3:09 into the second frame.

