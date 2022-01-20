Senzo Ikeda targets ranked opponent for his next bout in ONE Championship

After taking back-to-back losses to start his career at ONE Championship, Senzo Ikeda bounced back by winning his next two fights against Hui Liang and Elipitua Siregar. Despite that, the 39-year-old fighter feels he still has a lot to show inside the cage.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ikeda said:

"I’m happy about the results and I currently have two win streaks. I still feel that I haven’t shown everything I got in the circle yet."

His most recent victory at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters against Siregar earned Ikeda a $50,000 bonus. Moving forward in his career, he dreams of becoming a champion someday and hopes to challenge a ranked fighter next.

"To go to the top, that’s what I got to do. The reason I’m in ONE is because I want to become a champion. I’m just going to try and improve and show whatever I got in the future fights. I definitely want to fight the rankers. The stronger the opponent is, the better performance I show and I can show like crazy fights."

Senzo Ikeda recalls fans' reaction to his post-fight antics at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

Senzo Ikeda certainly made a mark in his most recent bout at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters against Elipitua Siregar. He earned the knockout victory, a $50,000 fighter bonus and also the appreciation of fans inside the Singapore Indoor stadium.

Ikeda made his post-fight interview much more memorable by doing the 'Kamehameha' in front of the TV audience. Fans rode with the 39-year-old fighter's antics and even shouted with him while he performed a move popularized by Dragon Ball's protagonist, Goku.

"I left the cage and I was walking on the ramp, the Singapore fans like they did the kamehameha to me. They were all cheering and I was so happy about that. It made me really high and excited," recalls Ikeda.

Ikeda is grateful to be able to compete at a high level in ONE Championship and it is a blessing regardless of whatever result comes out. For him, it is important for MMA fighters to give back to the fans by doing their best inside the MMA cage.

"I really think that it’s really important to put up a great show for the fans. Not only Singapore but for the Japanese fans and all the fans in the world. Not everyone can fight in a world-class stage so win or lose it is not that important."

While his next opponent is yet to be decided, it's clear Ikeda is targeting the best ONE has to offer.

