×
Create
Notifications

"See you very soon" - Seo Hee Ham shares trailer for looming Angela Lee fight

Angela Lee (left) and Seo Hee Ham (right) [Photo Credit: ONE Championship]
Angela Lee (left) and Seo Hee Ham (right) [Photo Credit: ONE Championship]
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 06, 2022 06:29 PM IST
News

With both Seo Hee Ham and Angela Lee coming off big wins at ONE X, the South Korean fighter is looking to prove her spot as the top contender for the atomweight crown. She recently took aim at the division's reigning champion Angela Lee.

'Hamderlei Silva' Seo Hee Ham shared the following trailer on Instagram:

The trailer includes clips of both her and Lee fighting, with Ham winning titles in Road FC and Rizin FF and Lee winning in ONE Championship. The caption reads:

"[Angela Lee] thank you for the kind words. You’re a great champion and I respect you a lot. See you very soon."

At ONE X, Ham placed herself in the top contender position at atomweight when she defeated Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines. Her victory extended her win streak to eight matches. She entered ONE Championship having already been a decorated champion with titles in DEEP, Rizin FF, and Road FC.

Meanwhile, Angela Lee beat featherweight Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex at ONE X to make it five successful title defenses.

Ham Seo Hee 🇰🇷 leaves no doubt in her rematch with Denice Zamboanga! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/X40DkVpyYf

Angela Lee vs. someone not named Seo Hee Ham?

While the South Korean fighter is making her case for a title shot, Angela Lee may be looking elsewhere for her next fight.

The atomweight champion from Canada has said that there is unfinished business with the strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. The two have fought twice already and split the meetings.

A potential third fight would see Lee move up in weight to become a double champion in the organization. Following her win over Stamp in ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show, Lee explained why she wants a crack at ONE's strawweight queen:

“I feel like there's unfinished business with that lady. And, you know, I want to wrap it up. I think that’s the fight to make. I feel very comfortable in the atomweight division but I’m going up to strawweight and try to get that title as well.”

Despite her high ranking and a division with not many challenges left, Ham may still not be the one Angela Lee chooses to fight next. For 'Unstoppable', a double-champion status carries more prestige.

Also Read Article Continues below
World Champions are made here ❤️@angelaleemma #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/cfmSXlY6Gk

Edited by Aziel Karthak
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी