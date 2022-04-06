"See you very soon" - Seo Hee Ham shares trailer for looming Angela Lee fight

With both Seo Hee Ham and Angela Lee coming off big wins at ONE X, the South Korean fighter is looking to prove her spot as the top contender for the atomweight crown. She recently took aim at the division's reigning champion Angela Lee.

'Hamderlei Silva' Seo Hee Ham shared the following trailer on Instagram:

The trailer includes clips of both her and Lee fighting, with Ham winning titles in Road FC and Rizin FF and Lee winning in ONE Championship. The caption reads:

"[Angela Lee] thank you for the kind words. You’re a great champion and I respect you a lot. See you very soon."

At ONE X, Ham placed herself in the top contender position at atomweight when she defeated Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines. Her victory extended her win streak to eight matches. She entered ONE Championship having already been a decorated champion with titles in DEEP, Rizin FF, and Road FC.

Meanwhile, Angela Lee beat featherweight Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex at ONE X to make it five successful title defenses.

Angela Lee vs. someone not named Seo Hee Ham?

While the South Korean fighter is making her case for a title shot, Angela Lee may be looking elsewhere for her next fight.

The atomweight champion from Canada has said that there is unfinished business with the strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. The two have fought twice already and split the meetings.

A potential third fight would see Lee move up in weight to become a double champion in the organization. Following her win over Stamp in ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show, Lee explained why she wants a crack at ONE's strawweight queen:

“I feel like there's unfinished business with that lady. And, you know, I want to wrap it up. I think that’s the fight to make. I feel very comfortable in the atomweight division but I’m going up to strawweight and try to get that title as well.”

Despite her high ranking and a division with not many challenges left, Ham may still not be the one Angela Lee chooses to fight next. For 'Unstoppable', a double-champion status carries more prestige.

