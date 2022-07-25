ONE Championship shares inspiring story of Demetrious Johnson on Instagram

All-time great MMA flyweight fighter Demetrious Johnson will get another shot at ONE Championship gold when the promotion returns on U.S. primetime for ONE on Prime Video 1. In the main event, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will get his highly-anticipated rematch with the reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

ONE Championship took a moment to tell the inspirational story of Demetrious Johnson’s rise to the top of the mixed martial arts world on Instagram. The posted:

“The story of MMA legend Demetrious Johnson 🤩 Can "Mighty Mouse" dethrone Adriano Moraes and claim the ONE Flyweight World Title when they rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1? 🔥 @mighty”

Fans commented on the post stating that they were inspired by the success ‘Mighty Mouse’ has achieved despite the struggles he had to endure. One fan said:

“What an inspiration and absolute legend ❤️”

Johnson will get the opportunity to add to his already legendary status at ONE on Prime Video 1 when he meets three-time world champion Adriano Moraes. While his status in the sport is already cemented, becoming a ONE world champion would help further stake his claim as the greatest flyweight competitor of all time and arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Demetrious Johnson looks to avoid a repeat of his first meeting with Adriano Moraes

The first time the two elite-level fighters met, Johnson entered the contest as a massive favorite, but it was Moraes who shocked the world, delivering a devastating second-round knockout in their ONE on TNT 1 main event.

Landing a crushing knee to the chin of Johnson, ‘Mikinho’ became the first man to ever knock out ‘Mighty Mouse’ in combat sports. In the end, Johnson’s loss can be attributed to impatience. Struggling in the first round to pin down the Brazilian, Johnson moved in quick after trying to catch a kick thrown by Moraes. Instead of scoring a takedown, it led to a fight-ending sequence that had fans and fighters awestruck.

While appearing at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference this past week to help promote ONE’s debut event on the platform, ONE on Prime Video 1, Johnson talked about the impending rematch and what he plans to do differently to walk out with the crown.

“It's no stranger that he likes to use his movement to have his opponents overextend to even catch them, how he caught me last time. So this time, I have to pull myself back because I'm a person; I trained for 8 to 10 weeks, and I ain't got time to play these games. I just want to get in there and fight. So I go take my time and see where it goes.”

