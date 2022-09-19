ONE Championship shares Mikey Musumeci’s life journey leading up to world title shot

At just 26 years old, Mikey Musumeci already has a lifetime’s worth of accomplishments in the grappling arts.

Earning his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt at 18, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ went on to become one of the most decorated Americans in IBJJF history. As a five-time world champion, the young Musumeci will look to add another accolade to his resume on September 30th as part of the highly anticipated ONE on Prime Video 2 card.

At the event, he will meet Brazilian grappler Cleber Sousa to crown the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion. Ahead of the historic match-up, ONE Championship shared the life story of Mikey Musumeci on Instagram with the caption:

Beginning his training at just 4 years old, Musumeci has dedicated his life to the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. As quoted in the above Instagram post, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has no regrets about the sacrifices he made along the way, as those are what made him the success that he is today.

“Looking back, it was worth the sacrifice because of my position in life. The dedication and sacrifice I learned made me who I am today.”

Mikey Musumeci will meet a familiar foe at ONE on Prime Video 2

When Mikey Musumeci steps into the Circle for the second time, it will be against a familiar opponent. Speaking to Jiu-Jitsu Times, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ revealed that he had met Cleber Sousa once before when he was roughly 21 years old.

“The last time I competed with [Sousa] was five years ago, so I feel like I’ve evolved so much since then. So I don’t really see him as the same person, or myself as the same person, so I feel like it’s a clean slate: a brand new start for both of us.”

For Musumeci, his opportunity to capture a ONE world title is the biggest moment of his still developing combat sports career.

“I’m taking this match more seriously than I’ve ever taken any other match,” he adds. “I’m really disciplined in my routine, and I’m training every day. I’m not taking off any days. I’m studying jiu-jitsu every day. I’m treating this match like it’s the biggest match of my life – which it is.”

