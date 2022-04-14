"Happy Songkran" - Smilla Sundell shares a throwback picture to start her celebration of the Thai New Year

Swedish Muay Thai sensation Smilla Sundell has been based in Thailand for quite a while now, and she’s fully embraced the traditions of the country.

On her Instagram Stories, Sundell shared a throwback photo of herself with her sister, Leia, celebrating Songkran. In the caption, she said:

“Happy Songkran💦🎉 ”

Songkran is a festival celebrating the traditional Thai New Year. This year, the holiday kicks off on Friday, April 13. It is typically celebrated with street parties that play loud music and playful water fights practically everywhere. The celebrations can last up to three days.

Water plays a significant role in the festival. Thais believe that symbolically, it washes away the previous year so that people can get ready for the next one.

In their photo, Leia can be seen carrying a huge water gun while Smilla is dousing her with water from a small pail. Now that they’re a bit older, they may be able to carry bigger buckets to spray water on each other.

Smilla Sundell will look to capture gold at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

There’s probably no greater start to the new year than having an opportunity to compete for a world title.

On April 22, Smilla Sundell will have a chance to capture one in her first match after Songkran. ‘The Hurricane’ will challenge for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title opposite Jackie Buntan at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, which will be broacast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This will be the teenager’s first world title opportunity in her professional career. Sundell has over 30 wins in her career. However, she has only competed once in the circle.

The 17-year-old made a resounding statement on her ONE Championship debut in February 2022 after she stopped Diandra Martin in the third round of their encounter.

Meanwhile, Buntan has 23 wins in her striking career. Considered to be a phenom in the sport, she has already put on three dominant performances in the circle. Her latest victory came at the expense of Daniella Lopez in September 2021’s all-female show, ONE: Empower.

At ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, their past records will not matter, as each of them will get the chance to write the next chapter of their own stories. Find out who gets to start that chapter with gold draped over her shoulder.

Edited by David Andrew