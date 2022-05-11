"Wondergirl hones her swords" - ONE Championship spotlights Wondergirl ahead of ONE 157 MMA debut

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak is getting ready for her MMA debut by sharpening her best weapons.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of Jaroonsak hitting the pads hard during a training session at Marrok Force.

The caption reads:

“"Wondergirl" hones her swords ⚔️ Nat Jaroonsak FACES OFF against Zeba Bano at ONE 157 on 20 May! @natwondergirl”

At ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20, the 23-year-old will compete in her first MMA bout as she welcomes promotional newcomer Zeba Bano to the fold in a women’s strawweight matchup.

Bano is a rising star from India who has made a name for herself in the striking arts of wushu and kickboxing before setting her sights on mixed martial arts.

Now that she reached the global stage of ONE Championship, the 23-year-old Bano is eager to show that gender should not be a hindrance to pursuing a career in martial arts.

Bano will have a slight advantage in experience over Jaroonsak in MMA. However, their similar striking background suggests that we might see an intense battle with both women on their feet.

Based on the Thai star’s training clip, her weapons should be locked and loaded heading into battle.

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak’s ONE Championship journey so far

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak has trained in martial arts since she learned how to walk, under the guidance of her father, Jaroon Chanthasri.

She would claim the Thailand Muay Thai Championship before finding her way into the global stage of ONE Championship. In 2020, she made a terrific impression by scoring a first-round knockout over Brooke Farrell in her promotional debut. The Thai fighter followed it up with another TKO win over KC Carlos in the next event.

In February 2021, she faced another newcomer in Jackie Buntan, who shocked her with a unanimous decision victory. Buntan would later collect two more victories before competing for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Injuries have since shelved Jaroonsak from competition, but she used the time off to improve other areas of her game to prepare for her transition to MMA. She will certainly raise the level of competition in the ONE women’s strawweight division in the years to come.

