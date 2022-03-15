Stamp Fairtex downs a dozen raw eggs in preparation for Angela Lee

Looks like Stamp Fairtex is going old school with her preparations for her much-anticipated main event title fight at ONE: X.

In her fight camp against her toughest challenge yet, ONE atomweight champion Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee, Stamp is leaving no stone unturned. In a recent Instagram post, she was seen downing a whole glass of raw eggs as her post-training supplement.

We've seen it done before: Sylvester Stallone's iconic character Rocky Balboa famously downed a glass of raw eggs after training back in the 1976 hit movie. Since then, this old traditional practice has been a point of contention in the fitness world for so many years. Some believe it's how you gain more protein from the egg, while others believe frying them achieves better results.

Whatever the case may be, one can be sure that Stamp Fairtex is in kill mode when it comes to fight preparations. So much so that she is willing to down a disgusting amount of raw eggs so she could be in peak athletic form come fight night.

Stamp Fairtex vies to become ONE's first tri-sport champ at ONE: X

On March 26, Stamp Fairtex will look to make history by winning a third belt in a third sport inside the ONE Championship Circle. Having already won both ONE's Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, the Fairtex fighter has brought her talents to the MMA cage.

After compiling a dominant 8-1 in her pro MMA career, Stamp's journey culminates in the biggest, most historic card in ONE championship history.

In her victory over known grappler Ritu Phogat to win the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix belt, Stamp Fairtex showed tremendous promise with her ground game. So much so that her armbar submission of Phogat ranked as one of ONE's most shocking moments of 2021.

In an interview with South China Morning Post last year, Stamp made a fair assessment of her MMA career. She said:

“I think that everyone has a kind of a rise and a downfall. It’s normal to have a going up and going down in your life. During the last two years, I was jumping around and moving to kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA so I was jumping in-between sports and it makes me lose balance. But right now, in these 12 months, I’m all focused on MMA and I’m very glad that focus and energy came out and made it to this moment."

Speaking about her match-up with Angela Lee, she said:

“She [Angela Lee] has an advantage in a lot of things, such as her experience and her ground game. Also, she’s a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and a lot of people think that I’m the underdog. But being the underdog, there are a lot of cases where the underdog becomes the winner.”

Will we see an epic underdog win or another dominant victory for the long-reigning champ? Tune in on March 26 to find out.

