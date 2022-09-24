Stamp Fairtex explains Xiong Jing Nan’s clear advantage over Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex is backing reigning ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan when she defends her throne against current atomweight queen Angela Lee in a champion vs. champion headliner at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex opined that the speed and heavy hands of ‘The Panda’ will likely be too much for Angela Lee to handle:

“Xiong’s punches are fast and heavy. I think she can handle Angela with those strikes. I think the game will go to Xiong Jing Nan.”

Both Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee have squared off on two separate occasions prior to their highly anticipated trilogy bout later this month. In the first meeting, Xiong stopped Lee in the fifth round via TKO to retain her strawweight title. Later, it was ‘The Panda’ who took a shot at Lee’s for her atomweight crown just a few months later.

In the rematch, Lee emerged victorious with a fifth-round finish of her own, this time via submission with just seconds remaining on the clock. It would be Lee’s last fight in nearly two and a half years.

She returned at ONE X in March to successfully defend her world title against fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex with another submission victory.

Stamp Fairtex will share the circle with Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2

Also making her return to the circle as part of ONE’s stacked second offering on Amazon Prime Video is Stamp Fairtex. The No.1-ranked atomweight will face No.5 -ranked Jihin Radzuan.

With three straight wins over Bi Nguyen, Mei Yamaguchi, and Itsuki Hirata, Radzuan is ready to secure the most important win of her MMA career against Stamp.

With a win, ‘Shadow Cat’ could stake her claim for an opportunity at the atomweight world champion. For Stamp, getting another shot at ONE gold is the goal.

Stamp cashed in on her first opportunity at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacular in March but came up short despite nearly finishing Angela Lee in the opening round with a vicious body shot that sent the champion reeling.

Needless to say, the world title implications are heavy for the main card contest. No matter who comes out on top, fans are in for a top-notch contest between the fan-favorite out of Fairtex Gym and the Malaysian rising star.

