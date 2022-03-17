"It’s time for a new champion" - Stamp Fairtex ready to take Angela Lee's place as atomweight queen at ONE X

At ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary event, ONE X, Stamp Fairtex will challenge Angela Lee for the atomweight belt. If she accomplishes this mountaneous task, she will become ONE's very first triple-sport champion.

Having already won ONE's Muay Thai and kickboxing belts in the past, Stamp transitioned to MMA a few years back and has improved significantly.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Stamp Fairtex provided some insight into the magnitude of such an achievement:

“My first goal was to achieve the kickboxing belt, followed by the Muay Thai belt. And I would also like to be the MMA Champion, for which I need to beat Angela Lee. It’s only a step away for me to win the MMA belt then I will be the only one in history to own belts in three sports."

On Angela Lee's dominance in the atomweight division, Stamp feels that her inclusion in the weight class can provide a jolt of excitement:

“It’s been so long that Angela Lee has held her championship that it’s getting boring in the weight class. It’s time for a change. It’s time for a new champion. I’ll be the new ‘Unstoppable'.”

Though her assessment of Lee's reign could be debated, we can rest assured that Stamp will use everything in her arsenal to prove herself right.

"Stamp is probably the favorite" - Chatri Sityodtong on Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex

In a recent Instagram post by Stamp Fairtex, we saw ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong hyping up Lee vs. Stamp.

Speaking to Michael Schiavello, the legendary Thai entrepreneur said something very interesting:

"Stamp [Fairtex] is on fire. I believe this is going to be the biggest test in Angela [Lee]'s entire career by a large margin. And if I have to say, even though it's a 50/50 fight, Stamp is probably the favorite."

Chatri has been in the fight game for a long time and has been a life-long practitioner of martial arts.

He's not just a promoter who's looking to hype up fights for profit. When the man says someone is a betting favorite to win a fight, it's best to give his words some due importance.

