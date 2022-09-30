“The gap between me and her” - Stamp Fairtex realized the level difference after loss to Angela Lee

When Stamp Fairtex met the returning Angela Lee at ONE’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X, she was riding high on a three-fight win streak that included being crowned the ONE atomweight world grand prix champion.

With her impressive submission victory over Ritu Phogat at ONE: Winter Warriors, Stamp solidified her spot atop the atomweight rankings and had a guaranteed date with the ‘Unstoppable’ atomweight queen.

Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan for Stamp Fairtex who, despite putting the world champion in serious danger in the first round, was submitted via rear-naked choke in the second.

It was a tough loss for the rising atomweight MMA star, but Stamp has chosen to look at it as a learning experience.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of her highly-anticipated return against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex shared her takeaways from going toe-to-toe with Lee in March.

“I didn’t feel disappointed after losing that fight. I just felt like ‘What a pity that I couldn't finish her.’ For me, it was a great opportunity to share the circle with Angela, and that loss made me realize the gap between me and her. It made me realize how much harder I need to practice to [earn a rematch with] her in the future.”

Stamp Fairtex says she and Angela Lee are still good friends after ONE X showdown

When two high-profile competitors throw hands inside the cage, it’s hard to imagine leaving that same cage as friends. However, according to Stamp Fairtex, that is exactly what Angela Lee and herself have done.

The two stars recently appeared in Los Angeles together as part of the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime Video press conference to formally announce the partnership between the two organizations. It was there that Stamp and ‘Unstoppable’ came together for the first time since their March meeting. Stamp spoke about the interaction, saying:

“I just greeted her when we met in front of the elevator. We just had a small talk, and she hugged me and asked me the usual [stuff]. And, I played with her daughter a little. Actually, we didn't have a chance to talk much because both of us were busy for the press conference. We are still good friends.”

