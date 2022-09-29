ONE Championship returns to US prime time with ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. This action-packed event is headlined by three world title fights across three different martial arts. This kind of world championship triple-header has never been done in ONE Championship.

The first of three world championship fights at ONE on Prime Video 2 is a grappling match between two modern-day masters in Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa. The two former multi-time BJJ world champions are currently 1-1 and will face each other in a no-gi match for the first time in their rivalry. This epic scrap is for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The second world title fight will be for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title as world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will defend his throne for a second time. Dutch-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan will face the champ after original world title challenger, Chingiz Allazov, pulled out due to injury.

ONE on Prime Video 2 will be headlined by one of the most anticipated rubber matches in MMA today. The trilogy fight between ONE atomweight queen 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and ONE women's strawweight world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan is a showdown fans have been waiting to see for years. After splitting their rivalry with one win apiece, their third fight will finally take place.

To find out how to watch ONE on Prime Video 2, check out the information below.

How to watch ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III in your local area

United States & Canada

The lead card will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, September 30.

The main card will follow on Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

* This event is included with your Amazon Prime membership: http://amazon.com/onechampionship.

Global

The event, which is being called ONE Fight Night 2 outside of North America, will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com, and it begins with the lead card at 8 a.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Saturday, October 1.

The lead card will be available on ONE Championship’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 8 a.m. SGT. To view the main card in most regions, order the event on watch.onefc.com or check the local listings below.

* Excludes the United States, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy.

Australia

The lead card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) on Saturday, October 1.

The main card will follow on watch.onefc.com at 12 p.m. AEST.

United Kingdom

The lead card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel at 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) on Saturday, October 1.

The main card will follow on watch.onefc.com at 3 a.m. BST.

China

The lead card will be broadcast live on iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8 a.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Saturday, October 1.

The main card will follow on iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 10 a.m. CST.

India

The lead card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 5:30 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, October 1.

The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 7:30 a.m. IST.

SOURCE: ONE Championship website

For more ways to watch ONE on Prime Video 2 in other areas around the globe, click here.

