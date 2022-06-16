"Stamp Fairtex is smashing the social media and the competition too" - Fans are loving Stamp's latest video

Stamp Fairtex recently took part in a popular Tik Tok trend on Instagram, showing that she can punch a lot harder than she leads on. Fans took to Instagram to share her silly video which generated thousands of views.

One fan in particular stood out and said:

"Stamp is smashing the social media and the competition too!”

Check out the Instagram video below:

Amidst training and preparing for fights, Stamp enjoys taking silly videos in-between sessions. Her quirky personality resonates with her fanbase and they all regularly take to Instagram to shower her with love and support.

However, don’t let her silliness or soft side fool you. Once that switch is turned off, the Thai transforms into a natural born killer inside the cage. In reality, the 24-year-old has vicious power in her punches. Her striking prowess is second to none, with all of opponents seemingly having a hard time reading her attacks or shutting them down.

One of Stamp’s most memorable finishes was against Puja Tomar at ONE: A New Tomorrow in 2020. 'The Cyclone' came into the bout with an experienced MMA record of 4-3-0 to face the young Pattaya native, who was just 3-0 at the time.

Stamp Fairtex made it look easy as she took control of Tomar's back and punished her with heavy ground and pound. The Indian national tried her best to stay out of danger but Stamp’s power was too overwhelming. The referee intervened before Tomar took any further damage.

Watch the replay below:

Reflecting on one of Stamp Fairtex's most challenging fights

One of Stamp Fairtex's most challenging opponents over the last few years was Ukrainian powerhouse Alyona Rassohyna.

The first time both women competed against one another was in 2021 at ONE: Unbreakable 3. The first round was a back-and-forth affair with both fighters showcasing great technique on the ground and on their feet. After what was an exciting brawl, Rassohyna secured a dominant position and finished Stamp in the third round via guillotine choke.

It was a close fight but the former champion felt gilted and looked to avenge her loss. Seven months later, in the women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, Fairtex successfully defeated Rassohyna via split decision and went on to win the entire tournament.

Those fights certainly pushed Fairtex to the limit, thereby improving her overall skillset. Stamp has demonstrated incredible growth and continues to improve each day. Considering her age, it won't be surprising to witness the Thai phenom capture a belt in the sport of MMA in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far