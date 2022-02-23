What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Full Circle?

Want to know the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Full Circle? The event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 25, 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT).

With two title fights and an epic trilogy bout on the main card, this event looks to be ONE's most high-profile of the year so far. It's right up there with their ten-year anniversary show, ONE: X, which happens in March.

In the main event, ONE's double champ Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder will put his middleweight title on the line against ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov.

In the co-main event, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia will finally defend his belt against Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. Also on the card will be the much-anticipated rubber match between former middleweight champions Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash.

For the full list of ONE Championship start times for ONE: Full Circle from different streaming platforms, check out the information below:

ONE Championship start time for ONE: Full Circle

Globally

ONE: FULL CIRCLE will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card with a ONE Championship start time of 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 25 February.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card live on ONE’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App with a ONE Championship start time of 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 25 February.

The lead card will be broadcast live on ONE’s Facebook account, ONE’s YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 25 February.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: FULL CIRCLE, the event will immediately be made available to stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

China

Watch ONE: FULL CIRCLE live on iQiYi or Douyin beginning with the lead card with a ONE Championship start time of 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 25 February.

The main card will be broadcast live on BTV, Henan, iQiYi and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: FULL CIRCLE from 11 to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 2 March, Thursday, 3 March, and Friday, 4 March.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: FULL CIRCLE from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 12 March.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 beginning with the lead card at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, February 25.

The main card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. IST.

Source: ONE Championship website

