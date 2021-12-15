What is the start time for ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II?

If you're looking for the start time for ONE Championship's upcoming event, ONE: Winter Warriors II, we've got you covered.

The event will happen on December 17 at 7:30 PM SGT (Singapore Time). The explosive 6-fight main card features four fighters from the legendary Team Lakay.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Ta6AAEt21U

The main event sees Team Lakay's Danny 'The King' Kingad and former flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov lock horns, with a potential title shot up for grabs.

The co-main event marks the return of former ONE Championship bantamweight king Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon as he defends his No.2 ranking against surging Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il.

Start time and details for ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II

Globally

ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II will be broadcast to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 17 December.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card of ONE Championship's upcoming event, ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel. The stream starts at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 17 December.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, the main card will be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

You can also view the main card of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues, which starts at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 18 December.

China

Watch ONE Championship's upcoming event, ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, on iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, or Bilibili. The main card will start at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 17 December.

The aforementioned platforms, as well as Great Sports, will air the main card at 8:30 p.m. CST on Friday, 17 December.

BTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II’s main card at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 18 December.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of the main card from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. CST on Wednesday (22 December), Thursday (23 December) and Friday (24 December).

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II’s main card at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 1 January.

India

Watch the main card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 17 December.

SOURCE: ONE Championship's official website

For more information regarding the start time of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, click here.

