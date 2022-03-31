"If we ever get to fight, then I’d be happy" – Stephen Loman fantasizes about dream match with Bibiano Fernandes

Stephen Loman is just two fights into his ONE Championship stint and he's perhaps just one fight away from challenging for the ONE bantamweight world title.

In a recent media availability session, the No.3-ranked bantamweight contender said he’s looking to fight one of the top-five fighters in the division before he tries to wrest the belt away from newly-crowned ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker.

Loman, a staple of the Philippines’ Team Lakay stable, said he wants to fight either Bibiano Fernandes, Kwon Won Il or Fabricio Andrade next. For obvious reasons, he didn’t mention teammate and former champion Kevin Belingon.

Loman said:

“I think I need at least one more fight, either against Andrade, Bibiano, or Kwon Won Il. I need that one more fight as some sort of preparation and also to make it clear that I’m the next fighter who should get a title shot."

Loman is on a 10-fight winning streak. His latest victory came via unanimous decision against Japan’s Shoko Sato at ONE X, ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show.

Stephen Loman feels he’s already familiar with Bibiano Fernandes

Before losing his world title to John Lineker, Bibiano Fernandes successfully defended the ONE bantamweight world championship eight times, making him the promotion’s all-time record holder for most successful title defenses.

The Brazilian legend also fought Belingon four times, going 3-1 against the Filipino. Loman believes that it’s his teammate’s familiarity against Fernandes that would give him valuable lessons if he would ever fight ‘The Flash'.

Loman said Belingon usually talks to him about how Fernandes fights. It’s in these conversations that he plans to learn more about the former champion.

“Bibiano reigned as champion for a long time and I’d be happy to fight him because Kevin usually advices me on how Bibiano fights. If we ever get to fight then I’d be happy. Bibiano’s a well-rounded fighter, he has those heavy hands, and he’s good at the ground. If I can match up to him at the feet, then I’d take him on with my striking, but if the fight goes to the ground then it will be a submission battle. It will be a great fight if it ever goes the distance.”

Fans will certainly be looking forward to Stephen Loman's next outing in the circle, especially if it comes against Bibiano Fernandes.

Edited by Harvey Leonard