Watch: ONE Championship strawweight king Joshua Pacio grappling with former champion Kevin Belingon

The term iron sharpens iron couldn't be more true for ONE Championship strawweight world champ Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio's MMA stable, Team Lakay. In a recent video blog released by the team, the dominant strawweight champion rolled with ONE former bantamweight champion, Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon. The group is known for its high-altitude training and intense kickboxing regimen that produced five world champions.

In the vlog, Pacio and Belingon are seen rolling, catching each other with takedowns, transitions, and reversals. The pair seem to be having fun, albeit showing off some slick grappling moves that are not common with most fighters.

Team Lakay is famous for their ferocious striking and endless cardio but has drawn criticism with their grappling. Seeing the exchange between Pacio and Belingon, something tells us that the team is gearing up to work on their weaknesses.

Watch the full vlog here:

ONE Championship strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio will have a new challenger in Jarred Brooks

At ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, surging ONE strawweight Jarred Brooks needed less than five minutes to hand the undefeated Bokang Masunyane his first loss. With his first-round win, 'The Monkey God' has made it official that he's the next challenger to Joshua Pacio's strawweight title.

The outspoken American has been talking trash and calling out the champion ever since he first set foot inside the circle late last year. After his ONE 156 win, 'The Monkey God' unsurprisingly directed his words towards his eventual clash with Pacio:

"That's what I'm talking about, baby! Hey, Joshua Pacio. Much love to you, baby. But we're coming. I can't f*****g stress it enough, how much I want that belt, and I want it way more than you. We all have our trials and tribulations, but guess what, nobody is coming for me like I'm coming for you, baby. Nobody!"

Pacio is a two-time ONE Championship strawweight world titleholder. 'The Passion' was running out of challengers until Brooks entered the fray.

Brooks, however, can argue that he's pretty different from Pacio's previous opponents in the circle. The former Bellator and UFC fighter has perhaps the most complete skillset among Pacio's challengers. Brooks' three fights in ONE Championship showcased his top-notch wrestling, powerful striking, and deadly jiu-jitsu. Fans can't for him to lock horns with Pacio sometime this year.

Edited by Phil Dillon