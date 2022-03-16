“I’ve been waiting for this rematch” - Superbon seeks revenge against former conqueror Marat Grigorian at ONE X

Superbon Banchamek has captured ONE Championship gold and earned Knockout of the Year. However, the Thai fighter is still seeking something more. He wants to avenge his last career loss at ONE X.

In 2018, Armenian kickboxer Marat Grigorian earned a quick first-round knockout victory against Superbon. Now, Superbon is on an 11-fight win streak and has captured a title in ONE Championship. Despite that, he is still seeking revenge.

In an interview with ONE, he said:

“I’ve been waiting for this rematch. He is the only one in the featherweight division who can beat me. If I can beat him this time, I’ll be able to say that I’m an [unbeatable] fighter in this division without doubt.”

In 2021, he captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title by way of a head-kick knockout against pound-for-pound great Giorgio Petrosyan. The Thai said the 2018 loss to Grigorian pushed him to where he is today.

He continued:

“That loss pushed me to work harder. It made me realize that I still had a hole in my defense. I learned that I have to concentrate on myself all the time from the first step into the ring, and to always be cautious of your opponents. And I had to strengthen my defense.”

Grigorian has earned his top contender position thanks to a six-fight win streak. His most recent victory was a TKO triumph over Andy Souwer.

At ONE X, Superbon puts his title on the line against a previous opponent and is looking to avenge his past defeat. He wrote on Instagram:

"It's time for redemption"

Superbon promises a more powerful 2022

It's hard to imagine how he could have an even better 2022 than his 2021. Nevertheless, the striker is setting great goals.

On Instagram late last year, he wrote:

"Next year will be more powerful"

Following his headkick victory over Petrosyan, the Thai fighter is setting sights on a busy 2022. First, on March 26 at ONE X, he will face the top-ranked Grigorian. Afterwards, he will look to defend his title against the ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix champion.

ONE X will also host the finale of the featherweight kickboxing tournament between the finalists, Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Revenge first, then face a grand prix world champion later in the same year. The Thai has certainly set great and lofty goals for a powerful 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard