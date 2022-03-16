“I want to do better and better” - Superbon says the best is yet to come ahead of title defense at ONE: X

Superbon Singha Mawynn will be defending his featherweight kickboxing belt against Marat Grigorian on the main card of ONE: X. It's one of many title fights that will take place in ONE Championship's biggest event yet.

Mawynn reached new heights in popularity after his shocking KO win over the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan last year to earn the belt. Now that he has firmly established himself in the upper echelon of ONE Super Series, the proud Thai promises to push his limits even further.

'Superbon' plans to stick to what brought him to the dance as he knows the challenges will be greater moving forward. Speaking to ONE Championship, the reigning featherweight kickboxing king had some insightful words:

“More people recognize my name. More people talk about me. Some ask me to take pictures with them, and I feel like I’m an idol. But still, I live a normal life as before. In terms of athletes, I have reached the highest level of success, but I still have many goals. I feel like I can’t stop at the point where I am right now, especially in my capacity as an athlete. I have to keep focusing on my routine, like daily training, diet, drinking lots of water, and getting enough rest. I have to take care of my body well because there are still many opponents that I have to overcome."

Ultimately, the champion understands that getting to the top of the mountain is easier than staying on top. He further explained:

“Now that I have reached the top, it’s my responsibility to work harder than usual to maintain this position as long as possible. I want to do better and better.”

It's a frightening thought for his future opponents that his last outing wasn't even 'Superbon's' best outing. Like he said, he's just going to get better and better from here on out. ONE's featherweight kickboxing roster better keep up.

Superbon will defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing belt in a rematch with Marat Grigorian at ONE: X

When he said that the challenges would be tougher, boy was he right. The first man to challenge 'Superbon' for his belt is none other than Marat Grigorian, the last fighter to beat him.

Grigorian beat Superbon via knockout in the tournament finals of 2017 Kunlun Fight World MAX. Since that devastating loss, the Thai fighter has gone undefeated in his next 11 outings. Grigorian also notched six wins in his next 7 fights.

Come March 26, a rematch of epic proportions will take place between the two. After Grigorian had to pull out of last year's ONE featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix tournament, it looked like the rematch may not happen.

In an interesting turn of events, the champion decided to give Grigorian a shot instead of waiting for the winner of the tournament. It seems like the ONE featherweight king was in no mood to delay avenging his loss against the Armenian-born Belgian kickboxer.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by David Andrew